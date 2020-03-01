Donald L. Snyder January 7, 1949 February 27, 2020 Donald L. Snyder, 71, of Julian, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Altoona on January 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Wimmer) Snyder. On September 10, 1971, in Runville, he married the love of his life, Susan (Burd) Snyder, who survives him at home after sharing 48 years of marriage. Donald was a 1966 graduate of Altoona High School and Altoona Vocational Technical School. After school, Donald enlisted in the United States Army Reserves as a medic, serving from 1966 until 1972. He worked for IBEW Local #5 as an electrician for 23 years before becoming Facilities Director for the Bald Eagle Area School District for the next 22 years until he retired in 2013. In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by their two children, Donald L. "Bud" Snyder (Monica) and Thomas Snyder (Allison); five grandchildren, Mitchell (Loranna), Max, Tommy, Katie, and Michael, all of Julian; and his first great-grandchild due in June 2020. Also surviving is one brother, Tab Snyder, and four sisters, Gloria, Vickie, Susie, and Dawn Marie. Donald enjoyed gardening, camping, cutting and splitting firewood, and anything that kept him outside. He was proud of his collection of Griswold Cast Iron pans. He coached BEA Youth Baseball and was a past president of the league. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020