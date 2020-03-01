Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald L. Snyder. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald L. Snyder January 7, 1949 February 27, 2020 Donald L. Snyder, 71, of Julian, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Altoona on January 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Ralph and Helen (Wimmer) Snyder. On September 10, 1971, in Runville, he married the love of his life, Susan (Burd) Snyder, who survives him at home after sharing 48 years of marriage. Donald was a 1966 graduate of Altoona High School and Altoona Vocational Technical School. After school, Donald enlisted in the United States Army Reserves as a medic, serving from 1966 until 1972. He worked for IBEW Local #5 as an electrician for 23 years before becoming Facilities Director for the Bald Eagle Area School District for the next 22 years until he retired in 2013. In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by their two children, Donald L. "Bud" Snyder (Monica) and Thomas Snyder (Allison); five grandchildren, Mitchell (Loranna), Max, Tommy, Katie, and Michael, all of Julian; and his first great-grandchild due in June 2020. Also surviving is one brother, Tab Snyder, and four sisters, Gloria, Vickie, Susie, and Dawn Marie. Donald enjoyed gardening, camping, cutting and splitting firewood, and anything that kept him outside. He was proud of his collection of Griswold Cast Iron pans. He coached BEA Youth Baseball and was a past president of the league. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

