Donald Paul "Rosie" Rosenbaum Donald Paul "Rosie" Rosenbaum, Son of Hilda and James Rosen-baum, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 21, 2019. He is Survived by his children Michele, James, Erin, Dawn, and Troy, and his grandchildren Chyanne and Courtlyn. He is Also survived by his twin brother Ronald Rosenbaum and younger brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Rosenbaum, older sister Carol Rosage and younger sisters Susan Hildebrand and Patty Brewer. He was an Elevator Technician at Penn State University, a loving husband to his wife Teri Rosenbaum (deceased), and an amazing father and friend. A Memorial will be held in November in State College, PA. Friends and Family can contact the immediate family for more details.

Donald Paul "Rosie" Rosenbaum Donald Paul "Rosie" Rosenbaum, Son of Hilda and James Rosen-baum, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 21, 2019. He is Survived by his children Michele, James, Erin, Dawn, and Troy, and his grandchildren Chyanne and Courtlyn. He is Also survived by his twin brother Ronald Rosenbaum and younger brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Rosenbaum, older sister Carol Rosage and younger sisters Susan Hildebrand and Patty Brewer. He was an Elevator Technician at Penn State University, a loving husband to his wife Teri Rosenbaum (deceased), and an amazing father and friend. A Memorial will be held in November in State College, PA. Friends and Family can contact the immediate family for more details. Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019

