Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261

Donald R. Biddle March 12, 1923 November 13, 2019 Donald Ray Biddle, aged 96, passed away November 13, 2019 after a brief stay at Juni per Village, State College, PA. He was born March 12, 1923 in Bellefonte, Pa, a son of Lewis and Pearl A. Biddle. Don was raised on a dairy farm and after high school attended Penn State College, earning a degree in Dairy Husbandry. He married Eleanor Elizabeth Musser April 22, 1944. In March of 1945 he dropped his farm deferment and entered the United States Army. The war ended while he was in transit to the anticipated invasion of Japan, and he served in the Philippines, operating heavy equipment during reconstruction there. On his return home, Don accepted the position of dairy processing plant manager at the Pearce Milk Company of State College, PA, and worked there until the age of 50; he then turned to his real ambition and expanded his trimming and landscaping interests into a full-time nursery enterprise, returning to Penn State University for classes in landscape design and ornamental horticulture. Biddle's Nursery, with its gardens, landscaping and sales yard remained in business until his retirement at age 75. At that time he expanded his existing apple orchard and continued to provide quality fruit via Biddle's Orchard into his 94th year. Don was a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania State Grange, a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte and a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Nurserymens' Association. He was a co-founder of the Arbutus Rod and Gun Club in Huntingdon County, Pa. When the group disbanded Arbutus became a welcome natural getaway for Don and Eleanor. He will be most remembered by his family as the very model of relentless hard work and forward planning, and for his unique, quick-witted and wry sense of humor. Had he anticipated the date of his death, he undoubtedly would have paraphrased Walt Kelly of Pogo fame - "Friday the 13th come on a Wednesday." He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, in 2002; his daughter Diane in 2019; and by brothers Myer Musser, James Biddle, and Harold Biddle, and sisters Geraldine Rhoads and Pauline Houck. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Younce and husband Eldon, Anthony, KS; a son-in-law, Scott Williams, Bellefonte, PA; two sons: Kenneth, Lewistown, PA, and John, Warriors Mark, PA; eight grandchildren: Nolan Younce, Colin Younce, Matthew Condon, Timothy Williams, Sara Buffington and husband Michael; Kenneth Biddle Jr. and wife Amy; Joseph Biddle, and Wesley Biddle; and three great-grandsons. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Musser and Connie Musser, and many nephews and nieces. Professional services are entrusted to the Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte, Pa. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard St. Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

