Donald R. Mayes June 26, 1936-December 26, 2019 Donald R. Mayes, 83, of Colyer, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Eagle Valley Personal Care in Milesburg. Born on June 26, 1936, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late John R. and Mary (Snyder) Mayes. On August 5, 1972, in Centre Hall, he married Mardella P. Lightner, who passed away on March 28, 2019. Donald was a 1954 graduate from Penns Valley High School. He was of the Methodist faith. He enlisted with the US Army, served in Korea, and earned the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning from the Army, he was employed as an Officer with the State College Borough Police Department before embarking on a career with Cerro Metal where he worked as a machinist. He retired after many years of service with Cerro. Donald loved nature and being in it, whether he was hunting or fishing or sitting on the back deck just admiring the beauty that surrounded him. He could often be found tinkering around the yard. He and Mardella would take a daily "tour" around Colyer in their car, a tradition he continued after her passing in March until he was no longer able to drive. Donald is survived by; one son, Ronald L. Mayes, Sr and his wife, Deborah, of State College, three daughters; Linda M. Daley and her husband, Jeff, of Costa Mesa, CA, Patty Parsons, of State College, and Patti Mayes and her companion, Chris Hall, of Bellefonte, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Along with Donald's parents and wife, he was preceded in death by; two brothers, Walter Mayes and Guy Mayes and one sister, Helen Haagen. Burial will be held privately at Zion Hill Cemetery in Colyer. The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, they would like memorial contributions to be made in Donald's honor to a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

