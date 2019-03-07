Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald S. Bodle. View Sign

Donald S. Bodle November 7, 1932 - March 6, 2019 Donald S. Bodle, 86, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Mill Hall, on November 7, 1932, he was the son of the late Oran Frederick Bodle, Sr., and Anna Blanche (Moore) Bodle. On October 27, 1956, in San Gabriel, CA, he married his beloved wife, Jane (Leamer) Bodle, who survives in Pleasant Gap, after sharing 62 years of marriage together. Donald was a June 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in September 1953, where he served in Korea. Before he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1956, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the U.N. Service Medal. He worked as a pipefitter in the Local #520 for 43 years until his retirement in March 1993. "Among the very few, he was cleared with Brinks Security to enter any chamber in Three Mile Island. " In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Christopher Bodle (Staci), of Pleasant Gap; four grandchildren, Jonathan Bodle, Brittany Walk, Clint Bodle, and Mikala Bodle; four great-grandchildren, Madison Bodle, Cody Bodle, Dallas Walk, and Lilian Summerhayes, and another great grandchild on the way. Also surviving are two sisters, JoLu Billman (Roy), of Snydertown, and Patty Weaver (Daniel), of Bellefonte; numerous nephews and nieces. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mike Bodle, on May 31, 2018; a grandson, Grant Bodle, on November 13, 1997; two brothers, Oran F. Bodle, Jr. and Robert Bodle; and one sister, Lorraine Eminhizer. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed woodworking and helped to build 16 homes over the years. He was a member of the VFW Post #1600 in Bellefonte. He loved spending time with his family and left them with countless treasured memories. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

206 N Spring St

Bellefonte , PA 16823

