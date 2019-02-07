Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Samuel (Don) Cross July 9, 1927 February 3, 2019 Donald Samuel "Don" Cross, 91, of Huntingdon, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. Born July 9, 1927, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Samuel Clarence and Sara Anna Conway Cross. On August 28, 1954, he married Audrey Lou Adamson, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Alan Cross and his wife, Mary Jo, of Danville; nieces, Judy Byers and her husband, Dr. James, of Butler, Linda Hagar and her husband, James, of Colorado, and Janet Weaver and her husband, James, of Jackson Center; a sister in-law, Thelma Jean Graff Cross, of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jean Cross and his brother, Harold Lee Cross. He was a 1945 graduate of Slippery Rock Senior High School. In 1950, Don received a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics, in 1952, he received a Master's of Science degree in Dairy Sciences and in 1971, he received a Doctor of Education degree in Agricultural Education, all from

Donald Samuel (Don) Cross July 9, 1927 February 3, 2019 Donald Samuel "Don" Cross, 91, of Huntingdon, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. Born July 9, 1927, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Samuel Clarence and Sara Anna Conway Cross. On August 28, 1954, he married Audrey Lou Adamson, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Alan Cross and his wife, Mary Jo, of Danville; nieces, Judy Byers and her husband, Dr. James, of Butler, Linda Hagar and her husband, James, of Colorado, and Janet Weaver and her husband, James, of Jackson Center; a sister in-law, Thelma Jean Graff Cross, of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Jean Cross and his brother, Harold Lee Cross. He was a 1945 graduate of Slippery Rock Senior High School. In 1950, Don received a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics, in 1952, he received a Master's of Science degree in Dairy Sciences and in 1971, he received a Doctor of Education degree in Agricultural Education, all from Penn State University . Don retired in 1989, from the State College Area School District as the Coordinator of the Work Experience program, known in schools today as the Diversified Occupations program. This was the first program of its type in Pennsylvania. He also served as a Vocational Agriculture Teacher and Advisor to the Future Farmers of America and the Key Club. In 1956, as a winning contestant, he made several appearances on the CBS TV game show, High Finance, hosted by Dennis James. His hobbies included collecting baseball memorabilia, following Penn State Sports and serving in several roles with the State College Kiwanis Club. He also enjoyed music, playing the piano and organ. A memorial service will be held in the spring at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to: Westminster Woods at Huntingdon, 360 Westminster Drive, Huntingdon, PA 16652-2737. Please note in the memo line: skilled nursing and assisted living care. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com. Funeral Home Koch Funeral Home - State College

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

(814) 237-2712 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close