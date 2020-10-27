Donna J. Burke March 11, 1939-October 23, 2020 Donna J. Burke, 81, of State College died Friday, October 23, 2020, at -AristaCare at Hearth-side, State College. Born March 11, 1939, in Houserville, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Floda (Stover) Houtz. On March 7, 1959, in Houserville, she married Wayne W. Burke who preceded her in death on November 28, 2011. Donna worked for Riverside Supermarkets for many years but her most cherished and rewarding job was taking care of her family. Donna loved to sew, bake and cook especially apple dumplings and pumpkin rolls. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved every moment spent with them. Donna is survived by her three children, Michael Burke (Kathryn) of Warriors Mark, Karen Burke of Lemont, and Shelly Barley (Robert) of Millersville; nine grandchildren, Corey Burke (Megan), Chad Burke (Kacee), Skylar Diehl (Evan), Nicholas Crawford, Alexis Crawford, Amelia Lewgood (Michael), Ethan Barley (Julia), Michaela Barley, Laurel Barley; eleven great-grandchildren, Alison, Piper, Meadow, Byron, Cooper, Beau, Leighton, Leland, Barrett, Lydia, and Arlen. She is also survived by her siblings, Roger Houtz and Virginia Harpster. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Theodore Houtz and Gail DeHass and her great-grandsons, Roy and William Burke. Family will receive friends from 10:30-12:30 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. The funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Dr. Renee Ford officiating. Interment will be held at the Houserville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul, 1300 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801 or any hospice organization of your choice. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral service are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com