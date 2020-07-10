Donna J. Ellenberger March 3, 1935 - July 7, 2020 Donna J. Ellenberger of Pine Grove Mills Pennsylvania died peacefully on July 7th 2020 at Geisinger Hospital in Danville Pa surrounded by her children. She was born March 3, 1935 in Lewistown Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Betty and Philip Gordon of Bellefonte Pa. She graduated Bellefonte High School in 1952. She graduated the Western Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania in 1955. She married Roy H. Ellenberger on June 15th, 1956. She worked as a nurse for over 35 years retiring from Centre Community Hospital in 1992. Donna was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and most recently a great grandmother. She was an enthusiastic gardener and enjoyed being in the outdoors with family and friends. Donna dedicated herself to every endeavor in her life with great compassion and care. Her keen eye for others showed in her work and family. She appreciated the arts and spent years playing the piano and teaching her children the value of music. She was a mentor to many in the healthcare field, starting the first Ambulatory Care Unit in Central Pennsylvania. Her accolades are many. She is survived by her four children; Stephen Ellenberger (Karen Rider) of Millheim Pa, James Ellenberger (Daisie Miller) of Milheim Pa, David and Pat Ellenberger of Gatesburg, and Karen [Ellenberger] and Roy Woods of Santa Fe NM. Donna's pride and joy were her grandchildren, Andrew, Scott, Brian and Timothy Ellenberger, Vincent Ellenberger, and Alicia Smith. Jennifer and Sandra Ellenberger. Caitlin, Stephanie, Michael Woods, and great grandson Cooper Lee Catanach. Please join the family in honoring her memory at Koch Funeral Home 2401 S. Atherton St, State College Pa on July 11, 2020, with visitation from 4:00-6:00pm and service at 6:00pm with the Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Donna was a lifetime member of the Pine Grove Mills Presbyterian Church where she served her community with dedication and commitment. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Pine Grove Mills Presbyterian Church, 150 West Pine Grove Rd, 16868. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
