Donna Jane Doherty July 13, 1933 July 28, 2020 Donna Jane Doherty, 87, of Bellefonte formerly of Miles- burg, passed away at home on Tuesday July 28, 2020. Born on July 13, 1933 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Ethel A. (Lockard) Ramish. On June 11, 1955, she married her beloved husband, James Doherty, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2013, after sharing nearly 58 years of marriage together. Donna was a 1951 graduate of Bellefonte High School. In 1954, she graduated from Lock Haven School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at Centre County Hospital in Bellefonte (currently Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College) until her retirement in 1993. Following her retirement, she worked part-time with the Beechan Peachey Insurance and Financial Services of State College. She is survived by her three children, Dennis D. Doherty (Melisa) of Waynesboro, PA, Richard A. Doherty (Brenda) of Bellefonte, and Judy L. Heltman of Bellefonte, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is one sister, Joyce E. Murray (Fred) of Bellefonte, sister-in-law, Evelyn Ramish of Manchester, NH, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne R. Ramish. Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte, where she served as the organist/pianist and in the choir. She participated in the RSVP Program, including the Pen Pal Program. She enjoyed music, reading, flower gardening, cooking, baking especially pies, and entertaining, and spending time with her friends and family. There will be a public viewing held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10:30 - noon, at First Baptist Church of Bellefonte at 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon, at the church, with Pastor Greg Shipe officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at Centre County Memorial Park in State College. In accordance with CDC recommendations, we ask that you and your family only attend the services if you don't have anyone in your household that is high risk or that has been exposed to anyone who has a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days. In addition, face coverings are required, and social distancing is encouraged for all services for Donna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the First Baptist Church of Bellefonte at 539 Jacksonville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.