Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261

Donna L. Homan July 30, 1941 December 31, 2019 Donna L. Homan, 78, of Centre Hall, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Bellefonte on July 30, 1941, she was the daughter of the late J. Russell and Helen I. (Tressler) Hartman. She was also preceded by her infant sister. On December 28, 1976, she married her beloved husband, Guy N. Homan, who preceded her in death in 2003, after sharing 27 years of marriage together. Donna completed her undergraduate studies at Penn State and later went to graduate from Kent State University with her master's degree in music education. She was employed by the Bald Eagle Area School District, where she was the music teacher for 28 years until her retirement in 1998. She is survived by her two daughters, Nicole D. Goodman of Pleasant Gap and Megan J. Homan and her husband, Allen M. Miller, of Centre Hall, and nine stepchildren. Also surviving is one grandchild, Eliza N. Goodman, and one step-grandchild, Remy E. Miller. Donna was a 20-year member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. She took great pride in her home and loved decorating inside and planting flowers outside. She had a passion for shopping, bowling and playing cards. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends over the years. She was known for her ability to accessorize anything she wore. All who were blessed enough to know her, knew that she loved to dress to impress! There will be a public viewing held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 12-2pm, at Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2pm at the church with Pastor Doug Conway officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

