Donna Mae Shouey August 25, 1954 - August 23, 2020 Donna Mae Shouey, 65, of Burnham, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Geis inger Lewistown Hospital. Born on August 25, 1954 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Guy Richard and Ellen Jane (Hackett) Waite. On February 8, 1975, in State College, she married the love of her life, William "Bob" Shouey, who survives at home in Burnham, after sharing over 45 years of marriage together. Donna attended school in Bellefonte. She worked at Bi-Lo for several years. In 1995, she began working for Empire Cleaning and continued her employment there until 2005. In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by their four children, Mary Lutz (Stephen) of Zion, Lori Pressler (James) of Milesburg, Kimberly Shouey (companion Chippy Decker) of Milroy, and Bobbie Wellar (David, Sr.) of Julian. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one brother, Lester Waite (Gloria) of Pleasant Gap. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Waite, and two sisters, Della Shouey and Bertha Waite. Donna enjoyed playing cards, BINGO, and computer games. She loved going to the Grange Fair and especially treasured the time that she spent with her family, friends, and her grandchildren. There will be a public viewing held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 2-3pm, at Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery in Pleasant Gap. A graveside service will immediately follow at the cemetery at 3pm with Rev. Kevin Shock officiating. Burial will directly follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Pets Come First at 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.