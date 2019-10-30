Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Mary Middlebrook Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doreen Mary Middlebrook Bailey Doreen Mary Middle-brook Bailey passed peacefully and with grace on October 27. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald W. Bailey, in 2009. Survived by son, Rev. Donald W. (Carla) Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Pierson; grandchildren, Meagan Bailey, Miranda (Robert) Rubinate, Marilou (Jerrod) Niggemann, Marisa (Cranston) Willis and James (Jessica) Pierson; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, E. Jeanne Middlebrook and dear family in PA and MD. Born in Cleveland, OH; she was a long-time resident of State College, PA, where she and Don raised their children. Doreen was involved with the Girl Scouts, supported her husband's dedication to the Boy Scouts and served in many leadership positions with The United Methodist Church. During their 57 years together, Doreen and Don enjoyed garden and woodworking activities and had "itchy feet" imploring them to travel often to family, east coast historical sites and oceanfront vacations. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading, and collecting miniature furniture for the Williamsburg dollhouse built for her by Don. After his death, Doreen moved to Rockford, IL to be closer to family. A service will be held at Peterson Meadows Retirement Community on November 5 at 10 AM and will be followed by a reception. Doreen's remains will be buried at a later time beside the love of her life in Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford, Juniata Valley Council, BSA, PA, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, State College, PA. For further information, or to send the family a condolence, visit

Doreen Mary Middlebrook Bailey Doreen Mary Middle-brook Bailey passed peacefully and with grace on October 27. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald W. Bailey, in 2009. Survived by son, Rev. Donald W. (Carla) Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Pierson; grandchildren, Meagan Bailey, Miranda (Robert) Rubinate, Marilou (Jerrod) Niggemann, Marisa (Cranston) Willis and James (Jessica) Pierson; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, E. Jeanne Middlebrook and dear family in PA and MD. Born in Cleveland, OH; she was a long-time resident of State College, PA, where she and Don raised their children. Doreen was involved with the Girl Scouts, supported her husband's dedication to the Boy Scouts and served in many leadership positions with The United Methodist Church. During their 57 years together, Doreen and Don enjoyed garden and woodworking activities and had "itchy feet" imploring them to travel often to family, east coast historical sites and oceanfront vacations. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, reading, and collecting miniature furniture for the Williamsburg dollhouse built for her by Don. After his death, Doreen moved to Rockford, IL to be closer to family. A service will be held at Peterson Meadows Retirement Community on November 5 at 10 AM and will be followed by a reception. Doreen's remains will be buried at a later time beside the love of her life in Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford, Juniata Valley Council, BSA, PA, or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, State College, PA. For further information, or to send the family a condolence, visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com . As she rejoins the love of her life, Doreen leaves us with many joyful memories. Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close