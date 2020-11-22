1/1
Doris Hanselman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Hanselman
May 16, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Whitehall, Pennsylvania - Doris J. Hanselman, formerly of Allentown and Centre Hall, PA, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Whitehall Manor. Born in Harrisburg, she was a daughter of the late A. Franklin and Alma (Boob) Young. On September 20, 1952 she married the love of her life Myron "Tunner" Hanselman, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2018.
She was a graduate of Gregg Twp Vocational School, Class of 1952. Doris will always be remembered for incredible meals, baked goods, and her amazing ability with flowers and crafts. Most of all she will be remembered for her great love of her family and friends.
Survivors: A daughter, Cathy D. Berkheiser (Robert) a son Jeffrey E. Hanselman (Jeffrey White) grandchildren, Tasha Bottorf Heffner (Pierce) and Matthew W. Bottorf, and two great grandchildren, Andrew (AJ) Kent, and Zachary Kent all of Allentown, niece Donna (Young) Miller and nephew, Keith Young, whom she loved like one of her own. She was predeceased by a brother, Franklin J. Young and a sister, Dorothy J. Young.
Due to Covid 19, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Contributions may be sent to the Miles Township Fire Company, P.O. Box 1, Rebersburg, PA 16872.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved