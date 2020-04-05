Doris J. Boob March 12, 1934-March 31, 2020 Doris J. Boob, formerly of Woodward passed away March 31, 2020 at Wynwood -Salem Hill Haven. She was 86. Born March 12, 1934 in Woodward, Doris was a daughter of the late John and Ada (Arney) Brindel. She was a 1952 graduate of East Penns Valley High School. She was married to John R. Boob, Sr. who preceded her in death. Doris was employed as an aide over a group of girls at the former Laurelton State Hospital. She enjoyed antique collecting; in particular pocket watches and, she loved to tinker around with them. She especially loved to be outdoors where you would find her working in the yard for hours at time. Doris is survived by two sons, John R. "Butch" Boob, Jr. (Cheryl) of Millheim and Jan "Randy" Boob of Mifflinburg; one brother, Leo Brindel of Woodward; one sister, Regina Fisher of Spring Mills; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by one son Curt Boob. Doris will be laid to rest in Woodward Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Doris may be given to Grane Hospice, 115 Union Ave., Altoona, PA 16602. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020