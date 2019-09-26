Doris Jean (Johnson) Walker Jan. 1, 1931 - Sept. 24, 2019 Doris Jean (Johnson) Walker, 88, Bellefonte, formerly of Bellwood, died late Tuesday evening at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. She was born in Bellwood, daughter of the late Robert and Sylva E. (Cherry) Johnson. Doris was the first baby born in Blair County in 1931 and was also Altoona Mirror's first ever "New Year's Baby". On Aug. 12, 1949, she married John A. Walker at Tipton Baptist Church, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2015 after 65 years of marriage. Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (Barry) Siters of Florida, and Joyce (Tom) Hartsock of Bellefonte; two sons, James (Barb) of Bellefonte and Donald (Mary) of Bellwood; a daughter in law, Debi Walker of Mount Wolf; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald John in 2016. Doris was a 1949 graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School. Friends will be received from 10 am to noon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Blair Memorial Park, Antis Township. The family suggests contributions in Doris' memory be made to Centre Crest, Bellefonte or Pleasant Gap Fire Co. russinfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019