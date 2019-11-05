Doris L. Lyons May 10, 1936 ~ November 4, 2019 Doris L. Lyons, 83, of Bellefonte, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Bellefonte, on May 10, 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Alberta (Estep) Schlegel. Doris was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. For a period of time, she worked for the FBI in Washington D.C. After returning to Bellefonte, she continued working in the kitchen at Centre Crest until her retirement. She is survived by two children, Michael Sexton, of Bellefonte, and Jerie Lynn Shultz, of Howard. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Melissa Hoy, of Bellefonte, Matthew Williams, of Bellefonte, and Wyatt Shultz, of Howard, two great grandchildren, Tamika and Nicole Butler, and one great-great grandchild, Riley Inhoof. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Sexton, one brother and one sister. Doris was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 5, 2019