Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712

Doris Lucile Sunday- Harpster August 1, 1934-February 22, 2020 Doris Lucile Sunday-Harpster, Mom, Gram and Mimi passed away February 22, 2020 from Alzheimer's at Centre Crest Nursing Home, Bellefonte. Doris was born August 1, 1934, the daughter of the late George and Isabel Neidigh Wheeland. On August 30, 1953 Doris married Theodore L. Sunday who preceded her in death on January 4,1995. On June 21, 2003 she married James Lee Harpster who survives. She is survived by five children, Dori Leigey and her husband Jim of Port Matilda, Debby Adamson and her husband Carlton of Pine Grove Mills, Stoy Sunday and his wife Sissy of Pine Grove Mills, Stacy Godshall and her husband Glenn of Centre Hall, and Ted Sunday Jr. and his wife Nancy of Pine Grove Mills; and 16 beloved grandchildren, Mary Platt and her husband Andrew, Stephanie Eakin, Kristin Brown and her husband Adam, Michaele Eakin, Kade Cramer and his wife Lindsey, Kyle Hopkins and his wife Abby, Katie Hampton and her husband Jason, Stoy Sunday, Jr., Jeremy Godshall, Miranda Finocchio and her husband Mike, Nikki Delp and her husband Jeff, Bre Tressler and her husband Tyler, Ted Sunday III, Tyler Sunday and his wife Haley, Taylor Sunday, and Talen Sunday. Gram loved and felt truly blessed by having 20 great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sister Jane Brown of Bellefonte. Along with her parents and husband Ted, she was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Zoey Delp and Edward Brown; and two brothers Duane Wheeland and Gerald Wheeland. Doris was a 1952 graduate of State College High School and a 1978 graduate of the Centre County Licensed Practical Nurse program. Doris was a member of the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the Pine Grove Mills Women's Auxiliary Post #5825. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College, PA. The funeral service will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 10:00AM at the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, Pine Grove Mills, PA with the Reverend Carl Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Mills Cemetery, Pine Grove Mills. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the , the Pine Grove Presbyterian Church or . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

