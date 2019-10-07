Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Z. Smith. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Z. Smith Juyl 12, 193October 4, 2019. Doris Z. Smith, of Cen tre Hall, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born July 12, 1931 to the late Robert Hosterman Zerby and Celia Mae Malone Zerby in Spring Mills. Doris graduated from Gregg Township Vocational High School in 1949. Besides helping on the farm where she grew up, she worked as a teller at People's Bank in State College. On Aug 24, 1954, she married Carl D. Smith who passed away on December 19, 2017. Together they operated a family farm at Centre Hill. She is survived by sons Robert (Suzanne Hall) Smith of Yorktown, VA and Thomas (Julie Shaffer) Smith of Centre Hall, PA, grandchildren Aaron (Kalena Hale) Smith, Lucy (Adam) Pisoni, James Smith, Jennifer (Ben) Rupert, and Nick Smith, great-grandchildren Lillyanna and Cael Smith and Carter Rupert and a brother, Fred Malone Zerby. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, John Wesley Zerby. Doris was a wife a mother a grandmother an amazing friend. Doris always had an adventurous spirit. Growing up on a farm and then living on one when she got married never allowed for much travel time. It was only later in life she traveled and had great adventures with friends and family. She was passionate about helping her community in many ways. Her roles included President of the woman's club, volunteering for the Red Cross blood drive, and serving on the board of directors for the Medical Center. Her favorite thing to do though was to watch her grandkids grow up. She was always a big part of their lives, which included going to all their sporting events. She was always their biggest fan! Doris also was an avid reader and after losing her sight continued with audio tapes. Doris always made the best of what life gave her and never complained. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed but is now in the garden with her heavenly Father. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Farmers Mills on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor James Rill officiating. Burial will at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery, Centre Hall, PA. Contributions in memory of Doris may be given to the St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o Jean Vonada, 296 Ridge Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Doris Z. Smith Juyl 12, 193October 4, 2019. Doris Z. Smith, of Cen tre Hall, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born July 12, 1931 to the late Robert Hosterman Zerby and Celia Mae Malone Zerby in Spring Mills. Doris graduated from Gregg Township Vocational High School in 1949. Besides helping on the farm where she grew up, she worked as a teller at People's Bank in State College. On Aug 24, 1954, she married Carl D. Smith who passed away on December 19, 2017. Together they operated a family farm at Centre Hill. She is survived by sons Robert (Suzanne Hall) Smith of Yorktown, VA and Thomas (Julie Shaffer) Smith of Centre Hall, PA, grandchildren Aaron (Kalena Hale) Smith, Lucy (Adam) Pisoni, James Smith, Jennifer (Ben) Rupert, and Nick Smith, great-grandchildren Lillyanna and Cael Smith and Carter Rupert and a brother, Fred Malone Zerby. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother, John Wesley Zerby. Doris was a wife a mother a grandmother an amazing friend. Doris always had an adventurous spirit. Growing up on a farm and then living on one when she got married never allowed for much travel time. It was only later in life she traveled and had great adventures with friends and family. She was passionate about helping her community in many ways. Her roles included President of the woman's club, volunteering for the Red Cross blood drive, and serving on the board of directors for the Medical Center. Her favorite thing to do though was to watch her grandkids grow up. She was always a big part of their lives, which included going to all their sporting events. She was always their biggest fan! Doris also was an avid reader and after losing her sight continued with audio tapes. Doris always made the best of what life gave her and never complained. She was an inspiration to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed but is now in the garden with her heavenly Father. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Farmers Mills on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor James Rill officiating. Burial will at the Reformed and Lutheran Cemetery, Centre Hall, PA. Contributions in memory of Doris may be given to the St. John's Lutheran Church, c/o Jean Vonada, 296 Ridge Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close