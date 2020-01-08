Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Alters. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy A. Alters June 6, 1922 ~ January 6. 2020 Dorothy Alta Alters, 97, passed from this life on January 6, 2020. She was born in Axemann on June 6, 1922, but grew up in the Penns Valley Area. She was a daughter of the late William and Carrie (Weaver) Smith. Dorothy was a graduate of the Gregg Township Vocational School. On June 30, 1953, she married Elmer E. Alters, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1996. Dorothy is survived by one son, Donald E. Alters (Deirdre Fox) of Spring Mills; one brother, Harold Smith (Eleanor) of McVeytown, and, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ken, Gene, Grace and her beloved sister, Mildred. Dorothy was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ. She loved flower and vegetable gardening. After growing the vegetables she enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor for her family. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and feeding songbirds, in fact she shared her home with two parakeets. Dorothy also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching the neighbor children playing, and, spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 9th from 6-7:30 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed by the memorial service at 7:30 pm with Pastor Teresa Hockenberry officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be given to Salem U.C. C. c/o Peggy Swartz, 638 Tattletown Road, Aaronsburg, PA 16820 or to the Hope Fund of Penns Valley, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Dorothy A. Alters June 6, 1922 ~ January 6. 2020 Dorothy Alta Alters, 97, passed from this life on January 6, 2020. She was born in Axemann on June 6, 1922, but grew up in the Penns Valley Area. She was a daughter of the late William and Carrie (Weaver) Smith. Dorothy was a graduate of the Gregg Township Vocational School. On June 30, 1953, she married Elmer E. Alters, who preceded her in death on July 16, 1996. Dorothy is survived by one son, Donald E. Alters (Deirdre Fox) of Spring Mills; one brother, Harold Smith (Eleanor) of McVeytown, and, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Ken, Gene, Grace and her beloved sister, Mildred. Dorothy was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ. She loved flower and vegetable gardening. After growing the vegetables she enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor for her family. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and feeding songbirds, in fact she shared her home with two parakeets. Dorothy also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching the neighbor children playing, and, spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 9th from 6-7:30 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, followed by the memorial service at 7:30 pm with Pastor Teresa Hockenberry officiating. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be given to Salem U.C. C. c/o Peggy Swartz, 638 Tattletown Road, Aaronsburg, PA 16820 or to the Hope Fund of Penns Valley, Po Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close