Dorothy Gayann Kline November 29, 1941November 4, 2019 Dorothy Gayann Kline, 77, of Unionville, passed away at her home on Monday, November 4, 2019. Dorothy was born on November 29, 1941, the daughter of the late Lundy Flick, Sr. and Dorothy Ginter Flick. She married Richard Frank Kline who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Richard F. Kline, Jr. of Lowman, Idaho and her daughter, Kimberly Black of Julian. Also surviving Dorothy are her four grandchildren; Corey, Cassondra, Caleb and Catherine Black; her three brothers, Donald Flick (Catherine) of Florida, Robert Flick (Gayle) of Julian, Lundy Flick Jr. (Joyce) of Dietrich, Idaho; her sister, Ida Baird (Almon) of rural Julian and one great-grandson. She was a member of the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church. She graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School and also graduated from Lock Haven University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was known for her delicious baked goods, especially her famous homemade pies. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with her family, cruises, board games and singing. She was always able to lift the spirits of those around her. She could not go anywhere without running into a former student or a friend. She will be missed dearly. Family and friends will be received at the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Ronald Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bald Eagle Valley Community United Methodist Church, 111 Runville Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823 in memory of Dorothy or to any organization that helps animals. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

