Dorothy Homan Sills Klinger January 25, 1923February 6, 2019 Dorothy Homan Sills Klinger, 96, of Boalsburg died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born January 25, 1923 in Ferguson Township, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Hannah Mae (Hoy) Homan. She married Joseph Franklin Sills who was killed in action during WWII. She then married Paul F. Klinger who preceded her in death in 1979. Dorothy was a graduate of State College High School. She was a teller at Omega Bank (now First National) for many years. In her younger years she was very active in the Boalsburg Fire Company's Lady Auxiliary. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandson. She enjoyed covered bridges and watching the cardinals. She is survived by five sons, Ken (Delores) Sills of State College, Gerald (Carol) Sills of Utah, Allen (Gretchen) of Boalsburg, Doug Klinger of Spring Mills and Harold Klinger of Boalsburg; one brother, Alton Homan of Towanda; one sister, Luella Hassinger of Boalsburg; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Klinger; a grandson, Allen D. Klinger; seven brothers, Maurice, Edgar, Wray, Harold, Lee, Albert and L. Claude Homan; and one sister, Mary Ruhl. Family and friends will be received 6-8 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 am, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Centre County Memorial Park with the Reverend Stephen Hicks officiating. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2019