Dorothy Irene Gates August 12, 1935November 10, 2019 Dorothy Irene Gates, 84, of Colonial Courtyard, Tyrone, formerly of Gatesburg passed away on November 10 at Colonial Courtyard. She was born August 12, 1935, the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Walker) Zerby. On May 12, 1954, she married Arva Gates in Snydertown. He died in 2012. She is survived by a son, Carl and Carla Gates of Gatesburg, and a daughter, Joy L. and Dennis Marsh of Lewistown; three grandchildren, Buck Mathew, Amanda Joy and Dustin Arva; three great-grandsons, Hunter William, Rhett Steven and Lane Michael; sisters, Margie Myers of Snydertown and Betsey May of Lamar. She was preceded in death by daughter Lydia and sister Miriam Fike. She was a lifetime farm wife, a 4-H club leader, a lifetime member of the Ross United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Baileyville Grange. Friends will be received at the Ross United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 14, from 10 a.m. until the times of services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lori Steffensen officiating. Interment will follow in Ross Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Ross Cemetery Association, c/o Carl Gates, 1507 W. Gatesburg Rd., Warriors Mark, PA 16877. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home.

