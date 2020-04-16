Dorothy J. Bush July 9, 1929 ~ April 14, 2020 Dorothy J. Bush, 90, of Bush Hollow passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born in Union Twp., Centre Co., on July 9, 1929 the daughter of the late Foster Ray and Lillie Mae Weaver Ammerman. She was married to Howard A. Bush who preceded her in death on August 11, 2019. Dorothy is survived by her son, Douglas A. Bush and his wife, Caroline of Bush Hollow. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Cowher of Bush Hollow, Rebecca (Achsa) Novak of Bush Hollow, Curtis Bush of Woodward; her 3 great grandchildren, Madelyn Cowher, MaKenzie Cowher, Teagan Novak and her sister Maxine Kelly. Along with her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her siblings, Clair Ammerman, Elmeda Carver, Lawrence Ammerman, Foster Ammerman, Ernest Ammerman, Catherine Trainer and Donald Ammerman. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family and a Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020