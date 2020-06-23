Dorothy Louise Ghaner October 21, 1936-June 21, 2020 Dorothy Louise Ghaner, 83, of Port Matilda, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. Born October 21, 1936, in Pleasant Gap, she was the daughter of the late William Brennan and Dorothy Sweeney Tibbens. On February 9, 1953 in Bellefonte, she married Chester Ray Ghaner, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2007. Dorothy is survived by two children, Derrill A. Ghaner and his wife Sandra of Port Matilda, and Debra A. Wirtz and her husband Joseph of Port Matilda; three grandchildren, Holly Joy Gray and her husband Charles of Palm Springs, CA, Ray A. Ghaner and his wife Allison of Huntingdon, and Joshua Wirtz and his wife Bailee of Bellefonte; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Robert Ghaner of Huntingdon, and Owen and Mason Wirtz of Bellefonte; and one sister, Sally St. Clair and her husband Jerry of Bellefonte. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Fred, Russ, Bill, Owen, and Carl. Dorothy enjoyed doing crosswords, watching Jeopardy, and planting her summer flowers, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grays Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. for immediate family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 23, 2020.