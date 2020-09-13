1/1
Dorothy Louise Stewart
Dorothy Louise Stewart July 7, 1924-September 9, 2020 Dorothy Louise Stewart, 96, passed into eternal life on September 9, 2020. She was born July 7, 1924 in Camden, NJ to Raymond and Edna Hughes. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ernest M. Stewart, Jr.; sisters Virginia Peterman and Claire Krimmel; and grandson Alex Stewart. Survived by her two sons Brian and Scott and their wives Susanne and Ruth Anne, brother Robert Hughes, and seven grandchildren: Brendan, Ian, Kendall, David, Katharine, Shannon, and Megan. Funeral arrangements by Bring Funeral Homes in Tucson, AZ and Mark D. Heintzelman of State College, PA. She was a 50-year member of St. Paul's UM Church in State College.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
