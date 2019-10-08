Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 (814)-387-6000 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. Collar August 28, 1933October 6, 2019 Dorothy M. Collar, 86, of Moshannon, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Centre Crest. Born August 28, 1933 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Suzanna (Pedmo) Kozak. On July 7, 1954, at the Snow Shoe United Methodist Church, she married Leo G. Collar. Leo had passed away on January 29, 1994. Dorothy attended school in Morrisdale. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Moshannon United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and worked a number of years at Rees Truck Stop in Snow Shoe. Dorothy enjoyed baking, traveling, putting puzzles together, her flower gardens, and socializing with family and friends. She would often go to the Widow/Widower dances in Philipsburg where she loved to Polka dance. Dorothy is survived by two daughters; Dianna L. Walker, of Moshannon, and Eileen M. McClain, of Nittany, one son, Leo J. Collar, of Raeford, NC, one brother, Gerald Kozak, of Metuchen, NJ, and three sisters; Mildred "Mitz" Straw, of Nampa, ID, Sally Shadeck of Bradford, and Sue Haines of Howard. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Along with her parents and husband, Dorothy is preceded in death by twin sons, Matthew G. and Jeffrey A. Collar, three brothers; Steve, George, and Tom, and two sisters; Evelyn and Irene. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6-8pm and Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11am-12noon at Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12noon, at the funeral home with Pastor David A. Walker officiating. Burial will follow the Askey Cemetery, in Moshannon, following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

