Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332

Dorothy M. Regel October 31, 1934-May 25, 2019 Dorothy M. Regel, 84, of Pleasant Gap, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Centre Crest. Born October 31, 1934 in Miles Township, she was a daughter of the late Miles I. and Grace C. (Hosterman) Rachau. On June 27, 1959, she married Walter F. Regel, who preceded her in death on February 2, 2012. Dorothy was a member of the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church where she was very active in her younger years and a member of the Pleasant Gap Lions Club. She was an excellent baker and volunteered her baking skills for the fire company carnival and church and Lion Club events. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family and following all the events of her grandchildren. She is survived by one son, Jeff (Michelle) Regel of Bellefonte; one daughter, Pam (Scott) Redden of New Millport; two sisters, Gladys Sprankle of Bellefonte and Judy (Joe) Gentzel of Centre Hall; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Regel (Victoria Wilson), Eric and Allison Regel, Jacob Riglin and Melanie (Brian) Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Liam Knapp, Brody Regel, Aubrey Johnson and Rose Riglin. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Rachau. Friends will be received 6-8 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College and from 10-11 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church, 179 S. Main Street, Pleasant Gap, where funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with The Rev. Michael Baumgardner officiating. Interment will be at Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Pleasant Gap United Methodist Church. A guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at

