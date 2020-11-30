1/1
Dorothy M. (Rossman) Whitehill
1938 - 2020
January 2, 1938 - November 28, 2020
Spring Mills, Pennsylvania - Dorothy M. Whitehill, of Spring Mills, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wynwood at Salem Hill Haven. She was 82. Born January 2, 1938 in Spring Mills, Dot was a daughter of the late Lester Rossman, Sr. and Emma C. (Zettle) Rossman. She was first married to Glenn Richardson who preceded her in death in April 1991. She later married Jack Whitehill who preceded her in death in March 2014.
Dot is survived by two daughters, Glenda Fomich (Ronnie) of Centre Hall and Jeanne Lusk; two sons, David Richardson of Lakeside, CA and Michael Richardson (Gail) of Rebersburg; two sisters, Faye Swartz (Larry) and Ruth Shreckengast (Larry); eleven grandchildren, Michelle, Cara, Brandon, Samantha, Scott, Carrie, Mark, Jander, Jordy, Jacob and Jewel. Also surviving are 5 step grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Dot was preceded in death by siblings, Lester, Jr. Emma Lou, Dean, Priscilla, Jacque, Hallard and Sally, along with one granddaughter, Tara.
Dot enjoyed crocheting, reading, vegetable gardening and in her younger years when able, horseback riding.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10-11:30 am at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Chris Korn officiating. Dot will be laid to rest in Heckman Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be given to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, STE 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
