Dorothy Marie "Dot" Davy March 22, 1939 ~ March 1, 2020 Dorothy Marie "Dot" Da vy, 80 passed away March 1, 2020 just 21 days short of her 81st birthday, at her home iin Orviston. Born March 22, 1939 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of Norman E. and Hazel M. Shutt. On August 19, 1955, she married Howard (Jim) Davy with whom she has spent nearly 65 years of her life. She attended both Lock Haven High School and Bellefonte High School then furthered her education and became a graduate of South Hills Business School in State College. She was a member of the Monument Church of Christ since 1974. In her early career, she was employed at the Bobbi Brooks plant in Lock Haven, Woolrich Woolen Plant in Blanchard and at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven. She completed her working career as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at the Benner Spriings Research Facility in State College. She retired from there in 2001 She is survived by her husband, Howard "Jim" Davy, a Son Steven (Linda) Davy, a daughter Karen (Barry) Johnson, four grandchildren, Jenny, Sarah, Meisha and Chanse as well as on great-grandchild Eva Marie Muthler. Also surviving are three sisters, Deanna, Bonnie and Debbie and three brothers Robert, Richard, and Barry. She was preceded in death by an older sister Nancy. She was a loyal and faithful wife and a wonderful mother to her children and grand children and loved very much by all those around her. Baking, cooking and sewing were only a few of her outstanding skills and talents and was always generous in sharing of her wonderful recipes with anyone who would ask. A private memorial service was held in her honor at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home in Howard.

