Dorothy S. "Dot" Gardner September 18, 1935 ~ July 9, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family, Dorothy S. "Dot" Gardner of Howard, passed from this life at her home on July 9, 2019. She was 83. Born September 18, 1935 in Jacksonville, Dot was a daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Bitner) Lucas. She was a 1953 graduate of the former Howard High School. On April 7, 1956, she married Lee F. "Tuff" Gardner, who preceded her in death on January 3, 2014. Dot was a homemaker and loving mother to her husband and family. She enjoyed her role in life as a caregiver and provider for the needs of her children. Later, when the grandchildren came along, she cherished her time with them. Dot loved to cook, bake pies, work in her flower garden and watch the hummingbirds. Bingo and a trip to the casino to play slot machines were her favorite fun things to do. She was a member of the Howard United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and she also cleaned the church for many years. Dot is survived by two daughters, Christine Dolan (Nevin) of Howard and Nicole Rigg (Will) of Bellefonte; two sons, Duane Gardner (Deb) and Tracy Gardner (Barb) both of Howard; six grandchildren, Jesse (Maggie), Emily, Ben (Megan), Clayton, Bryce (Kira) and Coleman; and, two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Harper. Dot was the last of her family having been preceded in death by her siblings, Orn, Marvin, Dean, Billy, Ruth, June, Geraldine and Martha; one granddaughter, Rebecca, and, her beloved feline friend Campy. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Home Nursing Agency, Alice, Lindsey and Jess, her nurses, for the wonderful care provided to our mother. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at the Howard United Methodist Church in Howard, followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Craig Rose officiating. Dot will be laid to rest in Schenck's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dot's memory may be given to the Howard UMC, Rebecca Irvin Scholarship Fund, PO Box 257, Howard, PA 16841. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

