Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Sheaffer Ackard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Sheaffer Ackard April 26, 1936 ~ August 29, 2019 On August 29, 2019, heaven gained a seamstress to mend angels' broken wings when Dorothy Mae Sheaffer Ackard, beautiful wife and loving mother, passed away at 83. Dorothy was born on April 26, 1936 in Mount Pleasant Mills, PA to Anna Jean (Crissman) and William Clair Sheaffer and graduated from Greenwood High School. She met the love of her life, Donald Clair Ackard of Donnally Mills, PA in high school and they married on August 7, 1955 at Leininger's Lutheran Church. Although Donald's employment in the Navy took them outside of PA for a few years, they eventually established their home in State College. Dorothy is known for her kindness and compassion, sharing her homemade bread and meals with family and friends. She donated her time and miles of fabric to create comfort bears for ill children and warm head kerchiefs for adults fighting cancer. As her fingers became too stiff for marathon sewing days, she continued to serve others by volunteering more than 1,500 hours, many alongside her husband, Donald, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father and her mother, and her sister, Janet Sarver Gingrich. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Ackard; and their children, Dean (Debra) Ackard, Dessa (Shawn) Boynton, and Diann (Chadburn) Blomquist; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Troutman; brother, William (Sue) Sheaffer; sister-in-law, Joanne (Pete) Hubbert; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at State College Alliance Church (1221 West Whitehall Road, State College PA 16801) on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with reception immediately following. Private interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be sent to the State College Alliance Church (

Dorothy Sheaffer Ackard April 26, 1936 ~ August 29, 2019 On August 29, 2019, heaven gained a seamstress to mend angels' broken wings when Dorothy Mae Sheaffer Ackard, beautiful wife and loving mother, passed away at 83. Dorothy was born on April 26, 1936 in Mount Pleasant Mills, PA to Anna Jean (Crissman) and William Clair Sheaffer and graduated from Greenwood High School. She met the love of her life, Donald Clair Ackard of Donnally Mills, PA in high school and they married on August 7, 1955 at Leininger's Lutheran Church. Although Donald's employment in the Navy took them outside of PA for a few years, they eventually established their home in State College. Dorothy is known for her kindness and compassion, sharing her homemade bread and meals with family and friends. She donated her time and miles of fabric to create comfort bears for ill children and warm head kerchiefs for adults fighting cancer. As her fingers became too stiff for marathon sewing days, she continued to serve others by volunteering more than 1,500 hours, many alongside her husband, Donald, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father and her mother, and her sister, Janet Sarver Gingrich. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Ackard; and their children, Dean (Debra) Ackard, Dessa (Shawn) Boynton, and Diann (Chadburn) Blomquist; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lorraine Troutman; brother, William (Sue) Sheaffer; sister-in-law, Joanne (Pete) Hubbert; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at State College Alliance Church (1221 West Whitehall Road, State College PA 16801) on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with reception immediately following. Private interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC will follow at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be sent to the State College Alliance Church ( www.scalliancechurch.com/serve/give ) or the Mount Nittany Health Foundation ( foundation.mountnittany.org/give ). Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close