Dorothy T. Hall October 12, 1953 May 19, 2020 Dorothy T. Hall, Miles-burg, PA, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on October 12, 1953 in Lock Haven, PA the daughter of Gerard T. Hall and Patricia A. (Yearick) Hall whom both preceded her in death. Dorothy was raised in Astoria, Queens, NY up to the age of fourteen (14) before moving to Howard. She graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School in 1971 and furthered her education at CPI by becoming an LPN. She moved to California for 10 years and worked as a psyche nurse. She moved back to the east coast and worked as a psyche nurse in Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Dorothy earned her RN in 1990 at Calvert County College. Surviving are her husband, Lloyd Walker; sister Gwen Holderman (Donny) from Bellefonte; step-daughter Crystal Heiser (Dale) from Bellefonte; step-grandchildren Hailey, Noah, Bre, Amber and niece Emma Holderman, whom she loved dearly. Dorothy enjoyed camping, cross-stitching, sudoku, reading, and especially spending time with her cats and dogs. In the last few years Dorothy devoted her time to talking care of her father and she recently retired from Centre Crest Nursing Home. There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be planned for a later date and time. Arrangements are under the direction of Kader-Neff Funeral Service, 135 W. Main Street, Howard, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.kader-neff.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 24, 2020.