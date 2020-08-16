Douglas Alan Smeltzer November 16, 1954-August 14, 2020 Douglas Alan Smeltzer, 65, of Reno, NV, formally of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at home. Born on November 16, 1954 in Bellefonte, he was the son of Richard and Nancy (Hartley) Smeltzer of Bellefonte. On August 2, 1977 in South Korea, he married the love of his life, Chun Cha Yang, who survives at home. Doug was a 1972 graduate of Bellefonte High School. During his senior year, he enlisted with the United States Air Force. He earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant and retired after 21 1/2 years of service. After his years in the service, he returned to civilian life as a sales manager for Desert Buick-GMC Trucks, Inc in Las Vegas, NV for over 12 years. Doug was of the christian faith. He enjoyed spending his time on the golf course with his friends. He will forever be remembered for his love of decorating for Christmas and his train displays. He liked to garden and maintain the landscaping around his home. He would host dinner parties and enjoyed entertaining friends and families for gatherings and dinners. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and friend. Above all else, his love for his family always came first. Along with his wife and parents, Doug is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Rowan and her husband, Jesse, and Teva Marie Hogg and her husband, Aaron; four grandchildren, Brody Lee, Vance Dean, and Hana Gray Rowan and Levi Douglas Hogg, all of Reno, NV. Doug is also survived by two brothers, Randy Smeltzer and his wife, Lisa, of Pleasant Gap and Dondi Smeltzer and his wife, Kimberly, of Bellefonte; and many nieces and nephews. Doug will be laid to rest at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, NV. The family would like to take a moment to thank all the doctors, nursers, care-givers, hospice, friends, and family for all their kindness and prayers during his battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Doug's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.