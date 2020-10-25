Douglas B. Smith August 1, 1961 October 21, 2020 Douglas B. Smith, 59, of Bellefonte, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside in State College. Born on August 1, 1961, in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late Jay A. and Ethel L. (Sunday) Smith. On June 10, 1989 he married the love of his life, Donna L. (Hebrank) Smith, who survives him at home after sharing 31 years of marriage together. Doug was a 1979 graduate of Bellefonte High School. After graduating from high school, he worked at his family's business, Smith Auto Repair, until 1983. He worked at Supelco from 1983 until 1997. Later, he worked in various column manufacturing and testing labs at Restek from 1997 until his retirement in 2013. In addition to his wife, Donna, he is survived by his three children, Lindsey M. Houseknecht (Jonathan) of Montoursville, Alison D. Brown (Daren "JR") of Mingoville, and Mitchell D. Smith of Bellefonte, and four grandchildren, Jay Houseknecht, Jordan Houseknecht, Reese Brown, and Luke Brown. Also surviving are two brothers, Ronald J. Smith (Sheryl) and Thomas S. Smith (Martha), both of Milesburg, and one sister, Susan S. Lose (Curt) of Bellefonte, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Doug was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in State College and a volunteer firefighter with the Logan Fire Company. He loved people and people loved him. He was an archer, an avid fly fisherman, and was able to tie flies and build his own fly rods. He was passionate about coaching girls softball and wore his Blaze orange proudly. Doug loved music, had an excellent singing voice, and could sing nearly every Garth Brooks and Jimmy Buffet song there was. He enjoyed taking motorcycle rides with his brothers, competing for the first red tomato of the family, washing the dishes, telling long stories, and doing hilarious impersonations of just about anybody. His family was forced to consume his "Shinehead Wine" and lived to tell about it. He was unabashedly proud of his children and their accomplishments, adored his grandchildren, and had a special bond with his sister, Susan. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 28, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Per the wishes of the family, face coverings are required to enter the building and must be worn at all times, and social distancing is encouraged for all services for Doug. Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Doug's memory to the DC8 Fund, in honor of Dylan Crunick, and mailed to 3725 Lacrosse Circle, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
