Douglas J. "Gabby" Davis, Sr. Douglas J. "Gabby" Davis, Sr., 65, of Milesburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence. Gabby was born on June 13, 1953 in Niagara Falls, NY, a son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Boscaino Davis. Gabby is survived by his daughters, Amy Dunn of Milesburg and Samantha Davis of State College, and his sons, Douglas J. Davis, Jr. of Milesburg and Alex Davis of Bellefonte; his grandchildren, Brittany Shawley of Milesburg, Travis St. Clair and Jaden St. Clair both of Bellefonte. His is also survived by his sisters, Jean Reigh and Margaret "Peg" Davidson both of Milesburg. Gabby was employed at the Bellefonte Post Office before his retirement. He was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Bellefonte, Milesburg American Legion Post 893, and Bellefonte Undine Fire Co. # 2. He enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, matchbox cars and attending car shows. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death, by his brother Thomas Davis, and his sisters, Shirley Malone , Janet McClellan and Joyce Snook. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., P.O. Box 288, Milesburg, PA 16853 in memory of Douglas J. "Gabby" Davis, Sr. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA Online condolences may be made at

