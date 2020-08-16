1/1
Douglas L. Davis
Douglas L. Davis May 28, 1938 August 15, 2020 Douglas L. Davis, 82, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on May 28, 1938 in Coleville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Beatrice (Hillard) Davis. On June 18, 1961, he married the love of his life, Diane Mary (Walker) Davis, who survives at home after sharing over 59 years of marriage together. Douglas was a 1956 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Throughout his life, he worked at Brown's Boot Shop for more than 30 years. After leaving there, he went to work for the National Store and then Progressive Motors until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Diane, he is survived by their two children, Linda Mundy Boone (Larry) and William "Bill" Davis, both of Bellefonte. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jennafer Snyder (Cody) of Duncansville, and Madelyn Boone of Bellefonte, and two great-grandchildren, Charlie Snyder and Shelby Snyder. Douglas was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Bellefonte, where he served on the Board of Trustees. Additionally, he was a member of the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094. He absolutely adored his dachshunds, especially Dexter. In his earlier years, he coached little league and teener league baseball. He was a dedicated Pittsburgh Pirates fan. He enjoyed watching baseball and wrestling. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 128 W. Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
