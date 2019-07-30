Douglas Lee Quick July 29, 1955July 26, 2019 Douglas Lee Quick, 63, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Doug was born in Bellefonte, on July 29, 1955, a son of the late Homer L. and Loretta L. Rees Quick. Doug was a father, brother, uncle and friend. Doug loved his Lord, wife, and his children. His favorite pastime was fixing and building computers, fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family. Doug was of the Protestant faith. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca L. (Sprow) Quick. Also surviving are his son, Robert W. Quick, his daughter, Elizabeth E. Quick, his step-sons, Harold Page, Jr., Michael J. Page, and his brother Chris L. Quick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Quick. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 PM-7 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 30, 2019