Doug was a very kind soul. I would come up every summer after school was out for the summer and help Doug and his parents with there fruit stand and golf driving range. The memories that we had I would not give up for anything, We had the greatest times at the Grangers Fair especially working at his fruit and candy stand and lets not forget our camp outs. I can not express in words how hearing of his passing has effected me, every time we seen each other at our family reunions or at the Grangers fair we would talk and laugh for hours . With deepest sympathy my heart goes out to the entire Rudy family.

Ronald Immel

Family