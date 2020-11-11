Douglas Rudy
February 16, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Douglas Guy Rudy, 62, of Centre Hall, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with family by his side and love heavy in their hearts.
For all that knew Doug, they knew kindness, light-hearted laughter, caring and the comfort of a great friend, son, brother, father, grandfather, and spouse. Doug was beloved by his family, and spent his time making memories with them up until his final day. His memory will live on through his parents, C. Guy and Ruth (Corman) Rudy; his wife, Cindye (Canonica) Rudy; his children, Kevin Rudy (Fay), and Laura Fragassi (Matt); his grandchildren, Cooper, Callie, and Kenzie; and sisters, Dianna and Donita (Tom).
Doug was the epitome of a family man. He loved doing a wide range of activities, including coaching biddy basketball, proudly supporting his children in the Penn State Blue Band, creating carnival games for his grandchildren to enjoy, and just cooking a large pot of clam chowder for everyone to gather and share. Doug was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden. He was a graduate of Penns Valley High School and Penn State University. As a talented musician, he shared his voice in the PSU Glee Club, musicals, state and district choir. He passed his love of music onto both his children who put many family concerts on for various events while playing the trombone and baritone. Doug turned his passion for agriculture into a business, serving the local community through Rudy's Farm Market and later as an inspector for the PA Department of Weights and Measures, where he retired in October 2018 after 25 years of service. He and his wife loved traveling to places like Alaska, Iceland, Hawaii, and Italy, but his favorite spot was in his backyard creating famous bonfires.
His favorite activity in his retirement years was playing with his grandchildren, who adored him. He will be missed by all who knew him but will live on in the memories he created.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug's name to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com
.