1/1
Douglas Rudy
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Rudy
February 16, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania - Douglas Guy Rudy, 62, of Centre Hall, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with family by his side and love heavy in their hearts.
For all that knew Doug, they knew kindness, light-hearted laughter, caring and the comfort of a great friend, son, brother, father, grandfather, and spouse. Doug was beloved by his family, and spent his time making memories with them up until his final day. His memory will live on through his parents, C. Guy and Ruth (Corman) Rudy; his wife, Cindye (Canonica) Rudy; his children, Kevin Rudy (Fay), and Laura Fragassi (Matt); his grandchildren, Cooper, Callie, and Kenzie; and sisters, Dianna and Donita (Tom).
Doug was the epitome of a family man. He loved doing a wide range of activities, including coaching biddy basketball, proudly supporting his children in the Penn State Blue Band, creating carnival games for his grandchildren to enjoy, and just cooking a large pot of clam chowder for everyone to gather and share. Doug was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his garden. He was a graduate of Penns Valley High School and Penn State University. As a talented musician, he shared his voice in the PSU Glee Club, musicals, state and district choir. He passed his love of music onto both his children who put many family concerts on for various events while playing the trombone and baritone. Doug turned his passion for agriculture into a business, serving the local community through Rudy's Farm Market and later as an inspector for the PA Department of Weights and Measures, where he retired in October 2018 after 25 years of service. He and his wife loved traveling to places like Alaska, Iceland, Hawaii, and Italy, but his favorite spot was in his backyard creating famous bonfires.
His favorite activity in his retirement years was playing with his grandchildren, who adored him. He will be missed by all who knew him but will live on in the memories he created.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc in Centre Hall. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating.
Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug's name to The Hope Fund of Penns Valley, PO Box 427, Centre Hall, PA 16828.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., PO Box 579, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc
228 S Pennsylvania Ave
Centre Hall, PA 16828
814-364-1099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 10, 2020
Doug was a very kind soul. I would come up every summer after school was out for the summer and help Doug and his parents with there fruit stand and golf driving range. The memories that we had I would not give up for anything, We had the greatest times at the Grangers Fair especially working at his fruit and candy stand and lets not forget our camp outs. I can not express in words how hearing of his passing has effected me, every time we seen each other at our family reunions or at the Grangers fair we would talk and laugh for hours . With deepest sympathy my heart goes out to the entire Rudy family.
Ronald Immel
Family
November 10, 2020
Absolutely the finest man that I have ever worked with. His knowledge his love of his work was unconditional. We had spent many of days , weeks , months and years working together and his first thoughts and general chitchat was always about family. Then Penn State and then work. My most deepest sympathy for the Rudy families. God Bless
Ralph Rhule
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved