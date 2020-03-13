Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Eugene Wingard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle Eugene Wingard May 13, 1925 ~ March 6, 2020 Doyle Eugene Wingard, 94, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living. He was born in Wells Tannery, Pennsylvania on May 13, 1925 and grew up in Coburn, Pennsylvania. He lived in Akron for about 60 years and the last 12 years in Tallmadge, Ohio. He is survived by his daughters; Eugena Newsome (Brien) and Cheryl Boigegrain (Casey); son Chip Wingard; grandchildren Chad Boigegrain (Faryn), Heather Boigegrain (Ross), Brianna Frase (Bryan), and Samuel Newsome (Maddi); great-grandchildren, Nialls Cogan, Sawyer Boigegrain and Bexley Frase; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Downa; parents, Anna and Henry Wingard; brothers, Charles, Jay, Henry and Harold; sisters, Jean, Florence and Fleeta. Doyle went into the Navy in 1944 as a 2nd class petty officer and was the cook on a ship during WWII. He was at Omaha Beach. After the Navy, he moved to Akron, Ohio and started working for Goodyear. He worked for Goodyear for 38 years. He married Downa Haggerty on June 5, 1948 at Margaret Park United Presbyterian Church. They met on a blind date at Summit Lake in Akron roller skating. They were faithful members of the Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed time spent at his cabin, quilting, and was a member of the Dahlia Society. Doyle was a loving father and wonderful grandfather. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio from 10am-12pm with a service at 12pm. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later time.

