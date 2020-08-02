Duke E. Long February 1, 1958 July 24, 2020 Duke E. Long, 62, of Julian, passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born on February 1, 1958, he was the son of Truman E. and Jo Ann (Super) Long, who are surviving at home in Hummelstown, PA. Duke was a 1976 graduate of Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. He has worked as an electrical motor rewinder since he graduated high school up until he passed away. In addition to his parents, Truman and Jo, he is survived by his two children, Rebecca Powers and her husband, his son, Michael Powers, of Bethany, Pennsylvania, and Derek Long (Carrie) of Boardman, Ohio, and five grandchildren, Alissa Powers, Mikaela Long-Crumlich, Siearra Long, Trinity Long, and Isaiah Long. Also surviving are his two sisters, Joli Long of Belcamp, Maryland, and Kim Bonawitz (George) of Harrisburg. Duke was active in several clubs and organizations, including the Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094, Harrisburg Beagle Club, Hummelstown Field & Stream Association, and the Safari Club International HBG, PA Chapter. He enjoyed hunting, shooting clay birds, and anything that kept him outdoors. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors and hunting with everyone. He instilled the value of gun safety to countless children over the years. A small memorial service was held for the immediate family on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Duke's memory during his Celebration of Life Service and will go to an organization that was close to Duke's heart. Everyone who knew Duke, would know that it would only be appropriate to conclude his obituary by saying, "Be good to yourself." Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
.