E. Jane Thompson October 12, 1918 June 21, 2019 E. Jane Thompson, 100, of Centre Crest, Bellefonte, PA died on June 21, 2019. Born October 12, 1918, in Deanville, she was the daughter of the late Chalmer P. and Carrie L. (McNutt) Shumaker. Jane was married to James Reed Thompson, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1991. Her son, James Lee Thompson, passed away on September 28, 2018. Jane was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of State College. She also worked in the office of Dr. Campbell in State College for many years. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Hetrick and Grace Bowser, and five brothers, Cromer, Dean, Isaac, Leonard (Bill) and Bernard Shumaker. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, PA. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Greg Milinovich officiating. Entombment will be in the Centre County Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 25, 2019