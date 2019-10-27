Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. Katherine Eberhard. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

E. Katherine Eberhard October 23, 1938October 24, 2019 E. Katherine Eberhard, 81, of Bellefonte, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Long Island, New York, on October 23, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Fred J. and Martha (Kogel) Eberhard. Katherine received her Master of Social Work from the University of Kansas. She worked as a clinical social worker for 40 years at various hospitals, community mental health centers, and her own private practice until her retirement in 2018. She is survived by her two children, Phil Jackson (Kimberlie Jackson) of Chicago and Yo Jackson of Bellefonte. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Philip, Jr., BreAuna (Derrick White), and Jordan (Brandon Carr), and seven great-grandchildren, Zion, Brandon, Emerson, Charli, Selassie, Chè, and Legend, who is due in November 2019. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Eberhard, in 2010 and her husband of 23 years, James W. Jackson, and her partner for 20 years, Charlie Rutledge. Katherine was a pioneer in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and she worked tirelessly to be a loving and compassionate servant to those in need all her life. She came to know Christ as a child and continued to grow in her love of God throughout her life. She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved to travel the world, and she had a special bond with Bo, her beloved Beagle. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Firehouse Community Arts Center,

