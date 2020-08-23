Earl (Pete) DeHoff, III January 15, 1945-August 21, 2020 Earl (Pete) DeHoff, III of Bellefonte, passed away on August 21st, 2020. He was born on January 15th, 1945 to Earl DeHoff II and Maxine (Zook) DeHoff. He is survived by his wife Eilene Cronemiller-DeHoff, his sisters Victoria Dinello and Pamela DeHoff, his brother Michael DeHoff, and his children Kelly Wellington, Joshua, Peter, and Matthew DeHoff. He had 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Pete retired from working at the State College Area School District in 2019, after working over 20 years there. He loved coaching baseball, riding motorcycles, watching just about any sports, drinking coffee, and helping his great-grandchildren with their schoolwork. At his request, a private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
