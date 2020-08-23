1/1
Earl "Pete" DeHoff III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl (Pete) DeHoff, III January 15, 1945-August 21, 2020 Earl (Pete) DeHoff, III of Bellefonte, passed away on August 21st, 2020. He was born on January 15th, 1945 to Earl DeHoff II and Maxine (Zook) DeHoff. He is survived by his wife Eilene Cronemiller-DeHoff, his sisters Victoria Dinello and Pamela DeHoff, his brother Michael DeHoff, and his children Kelly Wellington, Joshua, Peter, and Matthew DeHoff. He had 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Pete retired from working at the State College Area School District in 2019, after working over 20 years there. He loved coaching baseball, riding motorcycles, watching just about any sports, drinking coffee, and helping his great-grandchildren with their schoolwork. At his request, a private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved