Earlin Rider August 27, 1939-June 29, 2020 Earlin Rider, 80, of State College, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Arista- Care at Hearth-side in State College. Born on August 27, 1939 in Coburn, Earlin was the son of Michael Rider and Roxanne Etters Rider. Earlin was born into a large family along with 20 other siblings. Rider was recently preceded in death by Blackie, his cat and best friend. Although he passed away with very few close to him, he served as an inspiration to those who knew him, including his companion during the final year of his life, Takara Strouse. He will be especially remembered for his spunky attitude and quick wit. Together with Blackie, Earlin will be laid to rest near his parents, brother Samuel and sister Freda at the Aaronsburg Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Donations can be made in Earlin's memory to Centre County PAWS: https://www.centrecountypaws.org/donate Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
