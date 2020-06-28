Edgar Frederick Benner, Jr. October 11, 1940 - May 22, 2020 Edgar Frederick Benner, Jr. formerly of Crested Butte and Grand Junction, CO., died May 22, 2020 at an assisted living facility in State College, PA. He was 79. Born in Virginia and raised in Central PA., Mr. Benner made his statement in Crested Butte, CO. for about 40 years, 1971 - 2013, laying out and retracing land parcels in Gunnison County and other parts of CO. He considered himself to be the connecting link between the coal mining era and the recreational era, especially regarding land boundaries and corner markers. Mr. Benner contributed to civic and cultural aspects of the town of Crested Butte. He served on the Board of Zoning, was very active in softball, as a player and an umpire, and performed on-stage with the Mountain Theater group. Ed graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and also a Masters degree in Business Administration. He is survived by one brother, Ken of State College.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store