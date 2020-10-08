Edith Bilger Edith Bilger, 87, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020. Full of vigor and determination, her passing seemed incredulous to her family and friends who fully expected her to outlive them. While extremely saddened by her passing, it was not at all surprising that it came suddenly, for she always did things on her own terms and on her own schedule, which typically meant right away. She grew up on a farm and frequently regaled family and acquaintances alike with fascinating stories of her childhood. Extraordinarily talented, she created numerous meticulously detailed works of art in her crafts, which she typically gave away as presents. It was a common sight to walk into the garage and see her toiling away at her extremely well organized workbench. She also turned her artistic talents to cake decorating and created some of the most amazing wedding cakes her friends and family had ever seen. She was also extremely kind, taking care of her brothers in their older years, and assisting everyone in her family in any way possible. Throughout her long life, she worked at many jobs: Gettig Engineering, C-Corp Electronics, the Pennsylvania State Tree Nursery in Seven Mts., 3-D Cleaning Service, and KNS Refuse Service. She had the tenacity to do anything she put her mind to. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Bilger, whom she missed dearly after his passing. Precise and organized to the end, she noted in a final letter that it was her wish that we not be sad at her passing for she was now with her husband, her brothers, and her parents; however, she will be very dearly missed by her friends and her family, son Charles (Denise), daughter Kathie (Bill), son Ray (Danuta), her four grandchildren (Jerry, Benjamin, Dustin, Alex), and her six great grandchildren. Funeral services will take place at Centre County Memorial Park, 1032 Benner Pike, State College, PA, on Saturday, October 10, at 11:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store