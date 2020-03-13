Edith M. Wernert May 10, 1930 ~ March 10, 2020 Edith M. Wernert, 89, of Bellefonte, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Centre Crest. She was born May 10, 1930 in Trevose, PA a daughter of the late Lewis and Mary (Sachamaier) Westphal. On September 3, 1957, she married Joseph F. Wernert Sr. who preceded her in death on April 2, 2014. Edith worked as a Home Health Aid for many years. Being a homemaker at heart, her most rewarding job was taking care of her family. Edith enjoyed listening to music and traveling with her husband. They were able to visit 47 states where she and Joe made special memories along the way. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished and loved her family. Edith is survived by one daughter, Edith Binkley (Scott Heimbach) of State College; two sons Joseph F. Wernert Jr. (Carol) of Clarence, Larry Elsesser (Marilyn) of Morrisville; six grandchildren Ed Wernert (Jess), Corey Wernert (Trynnea), Alisha Dann (Ross), Tammy Wissner (Eric), Kelley Binkley (Mike), and Scott Binkely (Tracy); she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Neil Dadey officiating. Burial will be held at Centre County Memorial Park, 1034 Benner Pike, State College. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Centre County Veteran Assistant Fund, P.O. Box 546, Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2020