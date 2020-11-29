Edith "Marie Wilson Fletemake
May 20, 1924 - November 26, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Edith "Marie" Wilson Fletemake, 96, was born on May 20th, 1924 in Moshannon, PA to John F. Wilson and Hannah Flack Wilson. Marie passed away prior to midnight on Nov. 26th, 2020 while at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte, PA. Given the holidays were her favorite time of the year and knowing that Marie always put her family first, her family believes, she delayed passing until they had enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday.
Marie graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1942. Being the eldest of 11 children Marie used the many years of hard work on the family farm as an inspiration as she entered the work force at Titan Metal Products during WWII. After the war, Marie held various jobs including restaurant manager, retail sales in women's clothing at Krauss' of Bellefonte and manager of the Marianne dress shop at the Nittany Mall. Marie was always a people person which led to her receptionist jobs at Pietro of Italy Coiffeur and Skytop Chiropractic of State College. During the 1960's Marie fulfilled her dream of owning and operating the Cinderella Shop in Bellefonte, a shop specializing in quality clothes for tots and teens. Fall was Marie's favorite time of the year. She loved to bake, cook and preserve the many fruits and vegetables she acquired while driving the back roads of Amish farmlands, making friends with the people she met along the way. Marie looked forward to the Wilson family reunion held annually the second Sunday in August. It was a time of fellowship, where her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, children and grandchildren gathered to re-establish a special caring enjoyed for generations. She loved playing and "winning" at cards (especially Fluky) with her family. She also enjoyed watching song birds with the cardinal being her favorite by far. She acquired quite the collection over the years that she displayed quite proudly. Marie was "Bee-Bee" to her grandchildren and Aunt Marie to many nieces and nephews. Bee will be sorely missed by all that were blessed by her love and generosity.
Marie leaves behind everyone she loved and lived to please...Her family. Her son, Charles (Sonny) Fletemake, Jr. and his wife Hope; their children, Brandy Roane (Mia and Alexa), Joseph Fletemake and his wife Kiley (Owen and Reagan), Megan Lose and her husband Landon (Coleton and Peyton), Michael Rose and his wife Tammy (Emma) and Taren Rose and her fiance' Adam Packer (Steven and Gavin Heverly, Arabella and Amelia Ungers, Finley Packer). Also surviving is her daughter Diane Arnelle and husband Tom, their children Mark Johnson and his wife Heather, Jennifer Carson and her husband Rich; their children, Hannah Lutz and her husband Dustin (Waylen) and Hayleah Alterio and her fiance' Doug Musser. Her surviving siblings include sisters; Mary Graham (Harold) and Dorothy "Jean" Moore (George); and brother Jesse Wilson. Also surviving are sister-in-laws; Janice Wilson, Mary P. Wilson, Page Wilson and brother-in-law Robert (Butch) James. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hannah Wilson, brothers; Delaun (Don), Charles, James, Merle, Francis (infant), Gerald (Buzz) and her sister, Barbara James.
The entire family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Centre Crest. They are true heroes for providing the best of care for Marie over the past two years.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family with Marie's niece, Pastor Catherine Wilson Dittman, officiating on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Final resting place will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Unionville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to Centre Wildlife Care, 148 Custred Lane, Port Matilda, PA. 16870.
