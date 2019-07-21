|
Edith Pearl F. Stine October 12, 1925July 20, 2019 Edith Pearl F. Stine, 93, entered into the arms of her Savior, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Edith was born on October 12, 1925, in Martha Furnace, Huston Township, a daughter of the late George L. and Ella M. Wilson Fink. Edith was the last of her generation. On December 25, 1946, she married Walter E. Stine, who preceded her in death on August 9, 1994. Edith is survived by her daughter, Ella Lee Trulick of Bellefonte and her son Gary A. (Loretta) Stine of Howard. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tracy Stine, Toby Stine (Misty), Raquel Long (Shane) and Tara Lee Homan, and her 7 great-grandchildren, Gage, Austin, Jackson, Wyatt, Eldon, Taylor and Morgan. Edith was employed by Riverside Grocery Store in the bakery department before her retirement. She was a member of the Martha Baptist Church, the Rebekah Lodge #452 for 64 years, Odd Fellow Lodge #1032, Huston Township Sr. Citizens, Port Matilda Fire Co. Auxillary, and the Port Matilda Grange. Edith enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, baking pies, cooking, crafts, bingo and right, left, and center. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Lester E. Stine, W. John Stine ll, her brothers, Merl W. Fink, Blair W. Fink, and her son-in-law Donald R. Trulick. Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. A Rebekah Memorial Service will be held at 8 PM. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 AM - 11AM with services following at 11 AM at the Bald Eagle Baptist Church, 6644 S. Eagle Valley Road, Port Matilda, PA, with Benjamin Lee, officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Huston Twp., Centre Co. Memorial contributions may be to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 21, 2019
