Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Crux Dombrowsky. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Crux Dombrowsky February 8, 1925 April 23, 2019 Edna Crux Dombrow sky, 94, of State College, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at her home. Edna was born February 8, 1925 in Wilmerding, PA. She was the daughter of Clarence and Nell Crux. She married Robert W. Dombrowsky, on June 26, 1946, who precedes her in death. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses; Janet and Dave Ambruster of Apex NC, Ellen and Robert Cloninger of Centre Hall, David and Beth Dombrowsky of Enola. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two great-grandsons, Layne K. Zimmerman and Ronan W. Dombrowsky. She was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in 1946 and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Edna retired as an Administrative Secretary from Barash Advertising Group as well as a Financial Secretary from the State College Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading many books as well as spending time with her many family members. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2pm on Sunday June 30, 2019 at the State College Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at

Edna Crux Dombrowsky February 8, 1925 April 23, 2019 Edna Crux Dombrow sky, 94, of State College, died Tuesday April 23, 2019 at her home. Edna was born February 8, 1925 in Wilmerding, PA. She was the daughter of Clarence and Nell Crux. She married Robert W. Dombrowsky, on June 26, 1946, who precedes her in death. She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses; Janet and Dave Ambruster of Apex NC, Ellen and Robert Cloninger of Centre Hall, David and Beth Dombrowsky of Enola. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two great-grandsons, Layne K. Zimmerman and Ronan W. Dombrowsky. She was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in 1946 and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Edna retired as an Administrative Secretary from Barash Advertising Group as well as a Financial Secretary from the State College Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading many books as well as spending time with her many family members. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 2pm on Sunday June 30, 2019 at the State College Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close